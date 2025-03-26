Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Following the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) searches at around 60 locations, including addresses linked to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, across multiple states as part of the Mahadev betting case probe, a political controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh.

While Congress dubbed the action of central agency as politically motivated and a revengeful move, the ministers of ruling party in Chhattisgarh claimed it as development of ongoing probe against scams that took place during the tenure of previous government-led by Bhupesh Baghel.

Making a scathing attack on the saffron party, Congress state president Deepak Baij alleged that Mahadev betting application is not banned in Chhattisgarh and money generated from it is going to the Chief Minister, ministers and leaders of BJP in the state as well as centre.

Taking on the stand of Congress about CBI searches, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that several scams took place in Chhattisgarh during the rule of previous Congress government when Bhupesh Baghel was CM and today's action is development of probes being carried out by ED and CBI.

The central agencies are moving forward as per the probe findings, he added.

As a part of the ongoing probe, CBI today carried out action at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh covering the addresses of IPS officers, other officers and politicians, the Deputy CM said.

The action (that took place in Chhattisgarh) of CBI was carried out under routine action, and it's part of the ongoing probe's continuous process, said the Deputy CM.

Notably, the office of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed the CBI searcwithby a post on 'X' that the CBI has arrived now. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to travel to Delhi today for the meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' formed for the upcoming AICC meeting in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Before that, the CBI had already reached Raipur and Bhilai residences.

Responding to the post, the Deputy CM said that the action is not taking place at the residence of any single person. The central agency reached around 50 locations covering the addresses of officials and politicians; therefore, linking the action with politics is not appropriate.

"Whenever such action took place, Congress links it with politics but the reality is all these corruptions took place during his (referring to Bhupesh Baghel) tenure. If all these scams took place during his tenure, the CBI would reach out to him for the probe, and he should extend support to the probe agency," said Sao.

"There is no need for Deputy CM Sao to be afraid. The outcome of the investigations has been pending for several months, so making political allegations is inappropriate," stated the Deputy CM.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh's Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal stated that the statements coming from Congress are politically motivated, and everyone should support the ongoing searches.

"Bhupesh Baghel should also extend support to the central agency. Congress always claims that such actions are being taken to impact the election, but there is no poll right now. If we should not have zero tolerance towards corruption, then how will the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' be achieved?" said Minister Jaiswal.

The betting application was not banned in Chhattisgarh which means the money generated from the app is going to the Chief Minister, ministers and leaders of BJP in the state as well as centre, alleged Baij, elaborating that the highest numbers of action against Mahadev betting application was taken by previous Congress government.

"If this action is linked to the Mahadev betting application then why is it not banned to date? Be it the Prime Minister or any other minister, massive claims were made regarding the Mahadev betting app during assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. Why is the betting application not banned to date even though there is a double-engine government here? The Chhattisgarh government had made massive claims about the arrest of the betting app's mastermind, Saurabh Chandrakar, in Duba, but where is he now? Chandrakar was seen listening to the religious discourse of Pt Pradeep Mishra in Dubai, then how he was arrested," said Baij and he alleged that the government is misleading Chhattisgarh regarding the arrest of Chandrakar.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid at the residence of former CM Bhupesh Baghel but nothing found and not a single summon issued to him till date, said Congress state president Deepak Baij.

"After that raid, the former CM stated that he would extend full support to the agency, but no summon was issued to him," said Baij.

"I wanted to ask this government. The CBI episode of CBI came after ED. What will be the next episode...would it be of EOW (Economic Offence Wing), Income Tax or NI? I wanted to ask this government, are they trying to defame the politics here and crush Congress in the state?" said Baij and asked if the action of the central agency today is linked to which issue.

Dubbing the action of the central agency as revengeful action, Baij said that Congress strongly condemned this action and the party will strongly stand with former CM Bhupesh Baghel and MLA Devendra Yadav.

In the investigation of the Mahadev Book online betting scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today is conducting searches at 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case, the central agency said in its statement.

The statement further elaborated that the case pertains to the illegal operations of Mahadev Book, an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai. Investigations have revealed that the promoters allegedly paid substantial amounts as "protection money" to public servants to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of their illegal betting network.

Initially registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Raipur, the case was subsequently transferred to the CBI by the Government of Chhattisgarh for a comprehensive probe into the role of senior public officials and other accused persons.

In the course of searches, incriminating digital and documentary evidence have been found and seized, said the agency. The CBI has stated that the search efforts are ongoing. (ANI)

