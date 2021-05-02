Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): After land grabbing allegations were levelled against Etela Rajender, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday demanded a detailed inquiry against all the leaders involved in various illegal activities.

"For the first time, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has raised allegations against a sitting minister, that the Telangana Health Minister has allegedly been involved in a land grabbing case and KCR has passed orders for a detailed inquiry into the issue," Rao said.

"Etela Rajender said that he is ready for an inquiry and hearing by the sitting Judge," he added.

The Congress leader further said that many allegations have been raised against ministers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) even before this incident.

"While the Chief Minister had not visited even a single COVID-19 victim and is not bothered about it, but Etela, on the other hand, has always been proactive and visiting various hospitals on regular basis," he said.

Hanumantha Rao demanded a detailed and complete inquiry over all the assigned lands, endowment lands, and others. He appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate an inquiry over everyone.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister ordered a probe against Etela Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing.

The Telangana Governor, acting on the Chief Minister's advice on Saturday transferred the portfolio of Medical, Health and Family Welfare from Rajender to the Chief Minister with immediate effect. (ANI)

