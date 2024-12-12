New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress held a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday as it gears up for the Delhi assembly polls expected to be held early next year.

The meeting, held at AICC headquarters, was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and other leaders.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Led-NDA Government Over Decision To Push for 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It Attack on Democracy.

As part of its election efforts, Congress appointed Priyavrat Singh as the "war room" chairman for the Delhi polls.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls. The party does not have an MLA in the assembly at present.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Thousands of Villagers Launch Violent Campaign Against Maoists in West Singhbhum; 10 Reported Killed.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also started their preparations for Delhi assembly polls.

AAP on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs in the second list.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

"Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress," he said in a post on X.

Both Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc and had fought together in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)