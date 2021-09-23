Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday issued show-cause notices to its 212 workers in Assam for alleged anti-party activities during the Assembly election held this year.

The opposition party had suffered heavy losses in the poll.

Addressing a press conference here, chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bharat Chandra Narah said that 15 district units have submitted lists, containing names of the workers who were allegedly found indulging in anti-party activities during the state poll, along with documentary proofs.

The APCC has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to look into the matter and issue show-cause notices to those party workers, said Narah, who is a Congress MLA.

When asked about the nature of anti-party activities, he said that the 212 workers had helped candidates of other parties, directly or indirectly, in the election.

However, he did not elaborate further.

"In the show-cause notice, the recipients have been asked to submit their replies explaining why disciplinary action will not be taken against them by the committee, within 15 days," Narah said.

The highest number of 51 party workers were issued show-cause notices in Lakhimpur district, followed by 29 in Karimganj, 26 in Dhubri, 25 in Tinsukia, 19 in Kamrup Metropolitan, and 12 in Dibrugarh, the senior Congress leader said.

The other districts are Karbi Anglong (8), Charaideo (8), Sonitpur (8), Hojai (8), Nagaon (5), Hailakandi (5), Bongaigaon (4), Kamrup (2), and Biswanath (2), he added.

In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the BJP bagged 60 seats, while its allies AGP won nine and the UPPL six.

In the opposition camp, the Congress won 29, AIUDF 16, BPF four, and the CPI(M) got one seat.

The Raijor Dal won one seat as an Independent.

