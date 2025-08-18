New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress and Janata Dal (United) leaders have welcomed the nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice President candidate.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur extended his congratulations, noting his acquaintance with Radhakrishnan from his tenure as Jharkhand Governor.

"I want to give my best wishes and congratulate CP Radhakrishnan for being nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the NDA. He has been the Governor of Jharkhand, and I know him personally as well. I think he should meet former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as well and know why he was made to resign..." he said.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha also welcomed the decision, highlighting Radhakrishnan's roots in a backwards community and South India, emphasising the NDA's commitment to inclusive development and social justice.

Wishing the best, Jha said, "It is a matter of joy that CP Radhakrishnan has been declared the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President. JD(U) welcomes this decision and wishes him all the best. He comes from a backwards community and from South India, which reflects the NDA's commitment to inclusive development and social justice..."

According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA.

On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda announced after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election.

"We will talk to the Opposition as well. We should also secure their support to ensure an unopposed election for the Vice President's post. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said while addressing a conference here.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024.

The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter. (ANI)

