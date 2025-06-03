Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the flood situation in the Northeastern states and urged both the Centre and state governments to respond more effectively, demanding timely relief for all affected victims.

"The flood situation in the Northeast is alarming. A large population has been affected. The state and central governments should understand the emergency and try to provide relief to all flood victims and needy people," Chowdhury said.

He said that such floods occur every year in the region, and called for long-term mitigation measures.

"This flood occurs every year in the Northeast, especially in Assam, and its surrounding areas. A dangerous situation has arisen due to landslides in Sikkim... In this situation, the government should take concrete steps to fight the disaster...," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected district of Cachar, Assam and interacted with the people in Relief Camps set up by the state government.

"Visited the flood-affected district of Cachar & spoke with the people who are sheltered in Relief Camps set up by our Govt. Reassured the people of all support from our side and have issued instructions to the administration to eliminate long processes and provide quick relief," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister shared a video clip of his interaction with the flood-affected people in Cachar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the northeastern region. PM Modi assured full help and support from the Centre.

Sharing an update on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government."

He added, "The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam."

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, with the death toll from floods and landslides rising to 11.

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 6 people died in floods and 5 others died in landslides in the state.

More than 5.15 lakh people of 22 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge. One more person drowned in flood waters, and two others are missing in the last 48 hours. One person drowned in Hojai district, while two others are missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts. (ANI)

