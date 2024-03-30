Hanamakonda (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress leader Bathini Srinivas Rao filed a complaint against former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) in Hanmakonda for making allegations against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Criticising the allegations, the Congress leader said that KTR made false and misleading allegations against Chief Minister Reddy that he collected Rs 2,500 crores from contractors and builders and sent the amount to Delhi.

"Misleading and baseless allegations are being made by KTR and disrupting peace and security," Bathini Srinivas Rao said in his complaint.

According to the ACP of Hanumakonda, "A zero FIR has been filed against KTR on the complaint of Congress leader Bathini Srinivas Rao for making allegations against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy."

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responded to KT Rama Rao's remark that 'phones may have been tapped' and Reddy warned that anyone who was involved in the alleged phone-tapping under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, 'will be sent to jail.'

"Earlier, the government scared the people who voted for them by putting cases on them and phone tapping. 'KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?' Can anyone speak like that? If you tap phones, you will go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

The phone-tapping case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

