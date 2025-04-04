New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader BK Hariprasad Friday stated that Congress will carry out a legal battle against Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it "totally unconstitutional".

The Waqf Bill was passed by the Parliament after a heated debate in the early hours of Friday.

Hariprasad told ANI, "The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, just because they have numbers. It is totally unconstitutional. The Congress will carry out a legal battle against the bill..."

"...You see there is a judgement way back in 1998, Andhra Pradesh High Court has clearly said, once Waqf land is declared, It is always a Waqf," he said.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31, 2025, has officially come to a close, with both Houses being adjourned sine die today.

Both houses will now reconvene during the Monsoon session of Parliament; however, the dates have not been announced yet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house of Parliament underwent 26 sittings from the commencement of the Session on January 31.

During the session, 10 government bills were introduced, and 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, were passed.

One of the standout points of this session was the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025. The Parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. 288 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 232 against it.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha through voting with 128 in favour and 95 against it.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

