Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Tuesday condemned the Delhi blast near the Red Fort metro station area that claimed the lives of at least eight people, and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, BK Hariprasad shared, "The brutal incident of the car explosion in Delhi poses a serious challenge to the nation's security. We strongly condemn this horrific act that has claimed the lives of innocent citizens. The occurrence of such an act even in the nation's capital is a clear indication of the failure of the government's security system. The fact that an explosion has taken place in a high-security zone like Delhi is not merely a matter of law and order--it is a massive blow to the confidence in the nation's internal security."

"The security system under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has completely collapsed. If the country's capital itself is not safe, how can the rest of India possibly be secure? It is due to the Home Minister's incompetence and negligence that such horrific incidents keep recurring. Pulwama claimed the lives of 40 brave Indian soldiers, Pahalgam took the lives of 26 innocent tourists, and now a terrifying bomb blast in the national capital--the failure to curb a series of terrorist activities is complete," he further shared.

He further said that it was inexcusable that the lives of innocent people were being sacrificed to political games.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for ensuring the lives and security of the people, cannot evade his accountability. When it is evident that the security system under the Home Minister's oversight has failed, out of moral responsibility, Home Minister Amit Shah must immediately resign from his position. Arrest the culprits involved in the incident without delay The people of Delhi must get justice, the guilty must be brought before the law, and I demand immediate action in the security system," he further stated.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.

The car blast claimed the lives of at least eight people, while several others were left injured.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday. (ANI)

