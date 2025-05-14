New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling them "shameful" and demanding immediate action from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This is a shameful statement. The BJP should have apologised, and the minister should have been suspended. His candidature in the Vidhan Sabha should be cancelled," Rawat said, questioning whether Shah's remarks reflect the "official mindset" of the BJP or the state government. He urged the BJP to clarify its stance on the issue.

Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked controversy with a comment about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at an event, Shah said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam], we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

Later, the minister apologised and expressed regret, saying, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi had led the media briefing for Operation Sindoor alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. They explained the details of the operation step by step.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed Shah's comment and demanded his immediate dismissal.

"A minister of the BJP-led MP government has made a very insulting, shameful and cheap comment about our brave daughter Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The terrorists of the Pahalgam attack wanted to divide the country. Still, the country was united throughout 'Operation Sindoor' to give a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge wrote in a post on X.

He accused the BJP and RSS of having an anti-woman mindset and pointed out past incidents of trolling and harassment of women linked to government officials.

He added, "The mentality of the BJP-RSS has been anti-woman. First, the wife of the naval officer martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack was trolled on social media. The daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was disturbed, and now the BJP minister is making such indecent comments about our brave lady officer Sofiya Qureshi. PM Modi should immediately dismiss such a minister." (ANI)

