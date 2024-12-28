New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has ordered enquiries into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of next year's Assembly election.

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the "Punjab Government" outside his residence in Delhi.

He alleged that "official vehicles" associated with these personnel had often been seen outside his home, suggesting surveillance and intimidation.

There was no immediate response available from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs both Delhi and Punjab.

LG Saxena has sought a report on the allegations within three days.

Responding to the development, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav slammed Kejriwal and said that it was highly condemnable that he was adopting such demeaning tactics "to curb the democratic process and free and fair elections" after realising that he was facing certain defeat.=

"The Lt. Governor has taken cognisance of Sandeep Dikshit's complaint, as the charges levelled by Dikshit are grave and it is imperative that prospective candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections are not intimidated and discouraged from participating in the democratic process," Yadav said.=

Delhi Congress chief further added that after the AAP government's departments called the bluff of Kejriwal's promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly, Kejriwal was totally shaken up, and was adopting nefarious methods to play the survival game.

In addition, Dikshit also accused the Punjab government of sending "large sums of cash" (in crores) to Delhi to influence voters ahead of the election. He claimed that "private vehicles," often escorted by Punjab Police, were coming through Haryana and Rajasthan to Delhi.

The LG office has ordered the Delhi police commissioner to take "immediate steps" to check vehicles at the city's borders, particularly those coming from Punjab.

The DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been advised to be on high alert and monitor any unusual movements that may indicate illegal transfers of cash or election-related malpractice.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has been directed to inform the chief electoral officer to step up vigilance as the election date closes in.

The AAP and Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP earlier in the year ahead of the general election. The two parties are contesting the Delhi election, due in February, as rivals.

