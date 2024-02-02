New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila on Friday met several leaders in the national capital to press for the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

She later sat on a protest at Jantar Mantar in support of her demand along with other Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2024-25: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Focusses Big on Mumbai Infra Projects, To Dip Into Reserves for Expenses.

Congress leaders Raghuveera Reddy, Pallam Raju, K Raju, J D Seelam and others accompanied Sharmila in the protest.

Sharmila met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence here and later met DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva at his residence. She later also met CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

"We have met Sharad Pawar. We have given him a petition to support us in our fight for the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. He has promised that he will do all he can," Sharmila said after meeting Pawar. PTI SKC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)