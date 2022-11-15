New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi led party leaders in paying tributes to freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

They also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said Munda raised his voice against the British rule for the protection of water, jungle, land and tribal civilisation and culture.

"Heartiest congratulations on Jharkhand foundation day to all the sisters and brothers of resources-rich Jharkhand," he said.

Gandhi said Munda's struggle and passion to raise his voice for the rights of tribals will always be an inspiration.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered leader of the tribal community Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Munda's birth anniversary, it must be recalled that the Modi government has "ensured that tribal rights to land don't have to be settled under Forest Rights Act, 2006 before forest lands are diverted for non-forestry purposes under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980".

He also reminded the government that tribal gram sabhas do not get any income from control over the bamboo trade.

Land acquisition in tribal areas is eased under the Land Acquisition Law, 2013 to benefit private companies, alleged Ramesh, who was the Union environment minister under the Congress-led UPA government.

"Community forest rights that benefit tribals are not granted in the manner and scale they ought to have under Forest Rights Act, 2006," he said in a series of tweets.

Munda's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

