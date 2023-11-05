Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the grand old party is dishonest and has made false guarantees in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Minister, while addressing a press briefing in Bhopal, said that the Congress is the biggest 'thug' and their guarantees have failed in their own-ruled states.

"In Himachal Pradesh, Congress promised women to give them Rs 1500 per month. But there are over 22.5 lakh women who have been waiting for their Rs 1500 for the last 10 months. Congress said that the decision would be taken in the first cabinet meeting, but their guarantee has failed," Thakur said.

He said that then Congress promised employment to 1 lakh youths. "They couldn't give employment to even 1,000 youths. Congress was dishonest in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, and made false guarantees," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17. The counting of votes for the 230-member Assembly will take place on December 3.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister said that, be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party is only left with false promises.

"Be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, Congress is only left with false promises. The Congress doesn't even know the roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders are filmy; their dialogues and their announcements are all filmy. When the characters are filmy, then the scene will also be filmy," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Ratlam district.

Mounting his attack on the grand old party, the Prime Minister said, "Congress' real picture will be visible after the victory of the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election on December 3. The leaders of the party are having a competition to tear each other's clothes. Giving them a chance means a crisis."

PM Modi also announced that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free rations have been given to the poor in the country for the last 3 years. Actually, the time of this scheme is ending after 1 month. But I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free rations for the next 5 years," he said.

The Centre had in December last year announced that it would provide free foodgrains to over 81 crore people for one year under the National Food Security Act. (ANI)

