The digital premiere of the Malayalam investigative thriller Dheeram, starring Indrajith Sukumaran, has hit a sudden roadblock. Originally scheduled to debut on streaming platforms on March 6, 2026, the film failed to appear on its expected digital homes, leaving fans and subscribers waiting for an official update. ‘Patriot’: Mammootty, Mohanlal Spy Action Film Blacklisted in Kerala Ahead of Theatrical Release? Here’s What We Know.

While the film was widely reported to arrive on Sun NXT this week, its absence has fueled speculation regarding a potential change in streaming partners, with some industry reports now pointing toward a release on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Dheeram’ OTT Release Delayed?

In the days leading up to March 6, several industry trackers and promotional listings had confirmed Dheeram as a major release for Sun NXT. However, as the date arrived, the film was conspicuously missing from the platform’s library.

Neither the producers nor the streaming service has issued a formal statement explaining the delay. Such postponements are often attributed to last-minute technical issues or unresolved licensing negotiations, though no specific reason has been confirmed for Dheeram.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dheeram’:

‘Dheeram’ to No Stream on Amazon Prime Video?

The delay has been accompanied by a shift in reports regarding the film's digital rights. While Sun NXT was the primary platform associated with the movie, newer reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video may have secured the post-theatrical streaming rights.

This development has surprised some, as Prime Video has been relatively selective with new Malayalam acquisitions in recent months. If the reports are accurate, Dheeram would join a small list of recent Malayalam thrillers on the global giant’s platform, though an official confirmation is still pending.

‘Dheeram’ Plot and Theatrical Performance

Directed by Jithin Suresh T, Dheeram features Indrajith Sukumaran in a lead role as a police officer. The film follows ACP Stallin Joseph as he investigates a series of gruesome homicides in Calicut, eventually uncovering the pattern of a calculating serial killer.

The movie originally arrived in theatres in December 2025. Despite receiving positive nods from critics for its investigation-heavy narrative and Indrajith’s performance, the film faced stiff competition at the box office from other major releases like Kalamkaval. 'Kalamkaval' Movie Review: Mammootty’s Chilling Transformation Powers This Dark, Real-Life Inspired Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

What’s Next for Viewers?

For now, the OTT release of Dheeram remains in limbo. Viewers hoping to catch the thriller online will need to wait for a revised date from either Sun NXT or Amazon Prime Video.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

