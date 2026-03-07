Perth [Australia], March 7 (ANI): Annabel Sutherland continued to produce heroics on the WACA ground after an imperious century was followed by superb bowling under lights as Australia restricted India to 105/6 at stumps on Day 2 of the Only Test in Perth on Saturday.

Sutherland made batting look like a breeze with her commanding 129 off 171 balls in Australia's first innings, grinding down India's attack. She followed it by scalping two wickets in India's second innings.

Australia are firmly in control at the end of Day 2, leaving India in a desperate position at six wickets down and still trailing by 20 runs. Indian batter Pratika Rawal has stood firm as the only batter showing real resistance; the rest of the Indian lineup fell cheaply to loose shots.

Australia resumed Day 2 on 96/3 with Ellyse Perry and Sutherland on the crease. Australia's first innings was dominated by Sutherland and Ellyse Perry, with the pair combining for a 128-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Perry slammed 76 off 116 balls and in the process became Australia's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket after passing Karen Rolton. Apart from Perry and Sutherland, Alana King (21) and Lucy Hamilton (23) provided vital support to Sutherland, which helped Australia to finish their first innings on 323, taking a lead of 125.

In reply, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell cheaply on single-digit scores. Jemimah Rodrigues (14) and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11) got starts but failed to convert them into a big score, while Deepti Sharma, sent up the order, made only nine runs, and wicketkeeper/batter Richa Ghosh even failed to open her account.

India finished Day 2 on 105/6 with Rawal (43) and Sneh Rana (14) unbeaten on the crease.

The standout performer with the ball for Australia was the debutant Lucy Hamilton, who claimed three crucial wickets to take her match tally to six scalps in the match, while Sutherland added two wickets to her earlier brilliant century, and Darcie Brown chipped in with one. (ANI)

