Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a big jolt to the Congress, Narayan Patel, the MLA from Mandhata on Thursday resigned from his membership of the Legislative Assembly. His resignation was accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.

Patel is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later today. Madhya Pradesh by-elections will be held in 27 places.

Also Read | Assam Floods | Death Toll Rises to 93 as Four More People Lose Their Lives: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Patel is the third Congress MLA who has resigned in the last 15 days. According to the sources, some more Congress MLAs may resign and join the BJP.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Bada Malhera, Pradyuman Lodhi resigned and joined the BJP.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denied Unimpeded Consular Access, Blocked All Avenues For Remedy, Says MEA.

On July 17, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar resigned from her Assembly membership and joined the BJP.

She submitted her resignation to the Protem Speaker which was accepted as well. A few hours later, she met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and joined BJP. Kasdekar represented the Nepanagar Assembly constituency.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from Assembly paving way for Chouhan to take over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, from Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, considering the ongoing pandemic situation and floods, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred by-elections of eight constituencies to September 7 this year. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

The eight constituencies are -- Bihar (1 Valmiki Nagar PC), Assam (108, Sibsagar AC), Tamil Nadu (10-Thiruvottiyur, AC and 46, Gudiyattam (SC) AC), Madhya Pradesh (166, Agar, (SC) AC), Uttar Pradesh (65, Bulandhahr AC and 95, Tundla AC) and Kerala (117, Chavara AC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)