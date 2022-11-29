Dehradun, Nov 29 (PTI) Opposition MLAs in Uttarakhand on Tuesday raised the issue of breach of their privilege as members of the House alleging they were not being invited to important events held in their constituencies.

The issue was raised during zero hour by Congress MLA from Kiccha Tilak Raj Behar and Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh.

“Plaques are being put up in the name of former MLAs. I am not being invited to foundation laying or inauguration ceremonies of any of the development projects in my constituency,” Behar complained.

He also said he was not invited to several meetings of Pant Nagar University.

Hridayesh also alleged that he was not informed about an important meeting held in Haldwani recently by a nodal agency of the Urban development department.

“As a representative of the people of my constituency, I should have been made part of a meeting held to discuss my constituency,” he said.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri said it was a serious matter and it will be examined.

