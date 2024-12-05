New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the stopping of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by police at the Gazipur border in Ghaziabad while he was on his way to violence-hit Sambhal.

In his notice, Gogoi stated that by preventing LoP Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, the government "disregarded" the right of opposition to hold the government responsible.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, was prevented from visiting Sambhal yesterday to assess the ground realities of the recent regional tensions. The objective of the visit was to promote peace and harmony. This unprecedented and undemocratic move by the government is a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of parliamentary oversight and the rights of the opposition to hold the government accountable," Gogoi said.

Gogoi further emphasised that by "denying" Rahul Gandhi from visiting the site, the government "undermined" the responsibility of LoP raise the concern of the people.

"As a representative of the people, the Leader of the Opposition has the responsibility to raise their concerns and hold the government accountable. Denying them access to crucial sites undermines their ability to fulll this duty. This act is a blatant attempt to stie dissent and suppress the voice of the Opposition. This incident raises serious questions about the state government's commitment to transparency and accountability," he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, was stopped by the police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to proceed to Sambhal.

"We are trying to go to Sambhal, but the police are refusing to allow us. As Leader of the Opposition, it is my right to visit, yet they are stopping me. I am ready to go alone or even under police escort, but they have rejected that as well. They claim we can return in a few days, but this violates the rights of the Leader of the Opposition and the Constitution. We simply want to visit Sambhal, meet the people, and understand what has happened. Denying this right reflects the state of 'New India,' an India undermining the Constitution and Ambedkar's vision. We will continue to fight," Rahul Gandhi said earlier on Wednesday.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey was prompted by a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple. (ANI)

