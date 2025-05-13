New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Indian government to outline the steps the Ministry of External Affairs will take in response to recent actions by the US administration.

In a post on X, Gogoi pointed out several actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, including preventing Indian armed forces from carrying out further strikes on Pakistani targets, allowing the IMF to donate $2.5 billion to Pakistan, promising increased trade with Pakistan, and hyphenating India and Pakistan while internationalising the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" regarding US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. He urged him to convene an all-party meeting and clarify the issue to the opposition leaders.

"Congress has been supporting Operation Sindoor since the very beginning...But before the Prime Minister's address, Trump announced that he had stopped the war between India and Pakistan. The Prime Minister did not say anything on this," Ramesh said when asked about his reaction to the Prime Minister's first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor.

"PM Modi had to answer a lot of questions, but he was silent. We want the Prime Minister to call an all-party meeting. Why is Trump making all the announcements?... What is the connection with India and US trade and the stoppage of the India-Pakistan war? EAM, NSA and PM, all silent," Ramesh said.

In his address on Monday, PM Modi said that talks with Pakistan would only take place on the issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also chose to sidestep US President Donald Trump's statement that his administration had helped halt the conflict.

The Prime Minister said the cessation of hostilities at the moment between India and Pakistan should be seen only as a pause and that Pakistan's actions in the next few days will be evaluated for any further action.

Pakistan, seeing the destruction of terror camps and India's ability to take the operations to their logical end, begged for a cessation of hostilities and approached India for it, giving assurances that they would act on terror and desist from attacks, the prime minister said.

The cessation of hostilities, announced on May 10, came after India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

