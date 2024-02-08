New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers in the Lower House on Thursday.

The MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency has sought the adjournment of the business of the House for the matter.

"Despite numerous assurances, there has been no legal backing for MSP. This lack of support is adversely affecting the farmers in the country. India is an agrarian country, and around 60 percent of the Indian population are employed in this sector. It is the duty of the government to provide financial assistance to farmers who are heavily impoverished. Thus, I request that this House postpones its work and discuss the pertinent issue of providing legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers," Tewari wrote in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Both Houses of Parliament-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-- will resume at 11 am on Thursday to take up the legislative business on its agenda for the day.

The Rajya Sabha, which witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 90-minute reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, will continue the discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, and the Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today.

As per the List of Business in the Upper House for the day, Union Minister Bupender Yadav will move a motion in today for election to the Central Advisory Committee.

He will move a motion that "in pursuance of Section 3(2)b of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 read with Rule 11(2) of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Central Rules, 1998, the House do proceed to elect, in such manner as directed by Chairman, one Member from among the members of the House, to be a member of the Central Advisory Committee for a period of three years, subject to other provisions of the said Act and Rules made thereunder."

Rajya Sabha MPs Ram Chander Jangra and Dr K Laxman will lay on the table, a copy of the Twenty-First Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on 'Smart Cities Mission: An Evaluation'.

MPs Ajay Pratap Singh and Ranjeet Ranjan will lay on the table, a copy of the Thirty-Seventh Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development & Panchayati Raj on "Rural Employment through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) - An insight into wage rates and other matters relating thereto" pertaining to the Department of Rural Development (Ministry of Rural Development).

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, MPs Ravneet Singh and Bhavana Gawali (Patil) will lay on the table the minutes of the Thirteenth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on February 6.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lower House passed the Finance Bill, 2024, marking the end of the Interim Budget exercise in the House. Union Finance Minister presented the Interim Budget on February 1, the second day of the ongoing Budget Session.

The session, which started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, has been extended by a day till February 10. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9. (ANI)

