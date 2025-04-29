New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has called for a thorough investigation into a viral video showing a tourist enjoying ziplining in Pahalgam, where the tourist claimed that the zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar".

"This is a matter of investigation. I have also seen that video. There should be an investigation into it...The truth should come out... No security force was deployed there...Everyone except the Indian Government knew that tourists in large numbers are coming there (in Pahalgam)..," he said.

On social media, a video of Gujrat tourist Rishi Bhatt went viral, where he was seen engaged in a ziplining adventure when terrorists started firing.

Talking to ANI in Ahmedabad about his viral video, Bhatt has alleged that the zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar" thrice, following which the firing began. He said that he had a suspicion about the Kashmiri zipline operator.

"9 people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started... He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Bhatt claimed.

"Firing started when I was ziplining... After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack...and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt told ANI while recalling the incident. "I saw 5-6 people getting shot."

After that, he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family.

"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding in a spot that resembled a pit, making it difficult to spot them easily. We too hid there," he added.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. (ANI)

