Srinagar, April 29: In a significant breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified three terrorists responsible for the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, also called 'Mini Switzerland', which claimed at least 26 lives of tourists. Sketches of the suspects have been released, and each carries a reward of INR 20 lakh.

According to officials, the attackers include two Pakistani nationals—Hashim Musa alias Suleiman and Ali Bhai alias Talha—and a local associate, Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag. Thoker allegedly conducted reconnaissance for the group and had previously travelled to Pakistan in 2018, returning to the Valley last year. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ahmedabad Tourist Rishi Bhatt Who Unknowingly Recorded Firing While Ziplining Recalls Horror, Says Indian Army Provided Cover Within 18–20 Minutes (Watch Videos).

Who is Hashim Musa?

Hashim Musa, believed to be the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, is a former para-commando of the Pakistan Army's elite Special Service Group (SSG), the Times of India reported. Officials suspect he may have been loaned to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by Pakistan’s military establishment. Musa infiltrated India in September 2023 and has since been operating primarily in the Budgam district. He is linked to multiple terror incidents targeting security forces and non-locals across the Valley.

Intelligence sources say Musa's army background emerged during the interrogation of 15 overground workers (OGWs), who allegedly supported the group with logistics and surveillance. Police believe Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) played a direct role in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. ‘India Must Show We Stand Together Against Terrorism’: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Write to PM Narendra Modi for Special Parliament Session To Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Hashim Musa Masterminded 2 Attacks Earlier, Probe Finds

Musa is also suspected to have masterminded two earlier attacks: the October 2024 assault in Gagangir, Ganderbal, which killed six non-locals and a doctor, and another attack in Buta Pathri, Baramulla, where two soldiers and two porters were killed.

The second identified Pakistani terrorist, Ali Bhai, reportedly entered the Valley after Musa and has been operating from the Dachigam forests, a strategic region linking Tral and Pahalgam. Police are continuing their manhunt for a possible fourth assailant involved in the recent carnage.

