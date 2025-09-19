New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged citizens across the country to join the party's "Vote Chori Signature" campaign, aimed at defending the democratic principle of 'one man, one vote'.

The Congress leader reiterated the party's commitment to safeguarding every individual's right to vote and protecting constitutional values that form the foundation of Indian democracy.

Also Read | 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider Bail Plea Adjourned Till September 22.

In a post on social media platform X, the Wayanad MP said, "Every signature is as important as every vote. Join us and show your support to defend our democratic principle of 'one man, one vote'. We are fighting for every individual's right to vote and to defend our cherished constitutional values, which make us a vibrant democracy."

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/1968898412515893356

Also Read | H-1B Visa Lottery To Be Replaced by Wage-Based Selection? Higher Salary Mandate and OPT Elimination Proposed in American Tech Workforce Act, What It Means for Indian Workers.

She also posted a video message appealing to the public to support the campaign. "I urge all of you to join our Vote Chori signature campaign. Just as every vote counts, every signature counts, every one of your voices standing up for democracy, standing up for the constitutional values which we are fighting for, for our constitution, counts," she said.

The appeal comes a day after the Congress MP criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it was colluding to "destroy the electoral process" and weaken Indian democracy. Her statement followed fresh allegations by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that a systematic effort is ongoing to delete voters who vote for Opposition parties.

She further urged the people to watch Rahul Gandhi's press conference, where he detailed his claims. "I urge everyone to watch his (Rahul Gandhi) press conference because you should understand what is happening in our country. And the EC is colluding to destroy the electoral process and challenge democracy in our country. We need to fight for democracy, the Constitution and our country," she said, speaking to reporters in Wayanad.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a news conference in New Delhi and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting "people who are destroying Indian democracy".

Although the Congress leader clarified that the so-called 'Hydrogen Bomb' was still expected, he claimed that a "certain group of people" are systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's 15-day-long Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded on September 1. Several INDIA bloc leaders shared the stage with the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition in a show of strength.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly "not cooperating" with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)