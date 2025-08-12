New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the House's scheduled business on August 12 to discuss what he describes as serious concerns over 'the integrity of India's electoral processes'.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business be set aside to deliberate on the alleged exclusion of vulnerable communities from the electoral rolls.

Also Read | Bear Attack in Tamil Nadu: 8-Year-Old Assam Boy Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear in Valparai.

He stressed that such exclusions are occurring without adequate safeguards, transparency, or due process.

"The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice reads.

Also Read | 'Raped by 200 Men in 3 Months, Branded With Hot Spoon': Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Sex Racket in Naigaon Reveals Horrifying Details.

A day earlier, Parliament passed the Manipur budget and returned the relevant appropriation bill to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha also returned the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha, which had passed the bill on August 8.

The bills were passed amid uproar in the Rajya Sabha as the opposition continued its protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue.

Sitharaman accused the opposition MPs of creating a ruckus even as the House was discussing the budget for the northeastern state, which is under President's Rule. She said the opposition leaders had been expressing concern over the situation in Manipur but now when a debate is taking place on the state's budget, they are resorting to slogans.

Health Minister JP Nadda, who is Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of "obstructionism" nd said the government is ready to discuss all issues.

The appropriation bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)