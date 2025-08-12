Palghar, August 12: After being rescued from a sex racket in Naigaon, Palghar, a 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl revealed horrifying details, claiming she was "raped by at least 200 men in just three months and branded with a hot spoon". The minor victim was freed on July 26 in a joint raid by the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and two NGOs. Police said she was trafficked across multiple states, drugged, and subjected to severe abuse. Among the 10 people arrested are two women accused of facilitating the victim's illegal entry into India.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act. As reported by PTI, the victim was first trafficked to Nadiad in Gujarat, where she suffered sexual abuse, before being moved to several locations, including Navi Mumbai, Pune, other parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Sex Racket Busted in Nagpur: Crime Branch Raids Guest House in Kanholibara, Rescues 4 Women Forced into Prostitution, Arrests Accused.

Drugged, Injected, and Tortured to Force Compliance

The accused allegedly administered sedatives and hormonal injections to the minor girl, forcing her into the flesh trade and branding her with a hot spoon to instil fear and compliance. According to PTI, the arrested accused include the main perpetrator, Mohammad Khalid Abdul Bapari (33), who coordinated trafficking operations across multiple states, and agents Juber Harun Sheikh (38) and Shamim Gafar Sardar (39). Two women, aged 33 and 32, were also detained for helping the victim cross illegally from Bangladesh into India. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating Near Sai Dham Temple in Malabar Hill, Arrest 8 for Coercing Women Into Flesh Trade.

Six of those arrested, including three victims, are Bangladeshi nationals. Officials said the rescued women were part of a larger network where victims were moved frequently to avoid detection. Harmony Foundation president Abraham Mathai told PTI that the girl had run away from home after failing a subject in school and was lured into India by a woman acquaintance who sold her into prostitution.

He demanded the arrest of all 200 men the survivor claims assaulted her. MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik assured that teams have been dispatched nationwide to trace others linked to the racket and vowed to provide a safe environment for vulnerable women. Authorities are continuing to verify the survivor’s account while intensifying efforts to dismantle the trafficking network.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

