New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Ranjeet Ranjan moved notices under rule 267, demanding suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss issues concerning the electoral system, including the worry arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

In the notice, Hussain asked for a discussion in the upper house about issues affecting the "credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems" and said that concerns have risen about the alleged exclusion of the marginalised communities from the voter list.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems. Serious concerns have risen about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls, particularly in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice by Hussain read.

Meanwhile, Ranjan demanded suspension of business in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 notice to discuss the same issue of "concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of our electoral processes" while flagging the apprehensions regarding "potential disenfranchisement" of marginalised communities.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of our electoral processes. Serious apprehensions regarding the potential disenfranchisement of marginalised sections of society, who face migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities need to be discussed to ensure inclusivity in democratic exercises," the notice read.

The Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid demands by the opposition to hold detailed discussions on matters of public importance, including the voter list revision drive in Bihar.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc will stage a protest at 10:30 AM in front of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex over the issue of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following a meeting at the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

