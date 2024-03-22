Imphal, Mar 22 (PTI) The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday fielded JNU professor Akoijam Bimol Angomcha from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat and Alfred Kanngam Arthur from Outer Manipur.

MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra said, "Prof Akoijam Bimol Angomcha will contest from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat, while Alfred Kanngam Arthur will be the party's candidate from Outer Manipur."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood Actor Govida Likely To Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena, Contest From Mumbai North West LS Seat.

Akoijam is known for his academic perspectives on the violence that erupted in May last year, earning him popularity in the state. Former MLA Arthur hails from the Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) has nominated K Timothy Zimik, a former IRS officer, for the Outer Manipur seat.

Also Read | BJP Offering Rs 50 Crore Each To Lure Congress MLAs To Resign, Alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) plans to field Sotinkumar Laishram, the general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress Manipur (AITUC), for the Inner Manipur seat.

Elections in Manipur will be conducted in two phases, with the Inner Manipur seat going to polls on April 19, along with at least 15 assembly segments of Outer Manipur. Thirteen assembly segments of Outer Manipur will go to polls on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)