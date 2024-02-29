Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Congress observers appointed to address the crisis in Himachal Pradesh recommended maintaining Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister till the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar, who were appointed oberserves to the state have submitted their preliminary report to the Congress high command on Thursday.

The sources said that the observers have told the party's central leadership that there is 'huge dissatisfaction' among MLAs and ministers against Sukhu'.

However, the observers have recommended Sukhu remain CM till the general elections to the lower house, as per the party sources.

"There is a need to change Sukhu; the leadership should decide whether before or after the Lok Sabha elections, observer's opinion is that Sukhu should remain the CM till the elections, the final decision is left to the leadership," the sources said.

Further, the observers have recommended action against the six 'rebel' MLAs who cross voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, the sources added.

The final report will be submitted to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge by Thursday evening, they said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the observers team including DK Shivakumar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda met with CM Sukhu at his residence in Shimla.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bagel and local Congress leaders and MLAs were also present.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six Congress MLAs who cross voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves. I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect," Speaker Pathania said.

The six MLAs who have been disqualified are Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.

After the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had 40 MLAs, while the BJP had 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

With the six rebel MLAs disqualified the strength of the house comes down from 68 to 62 and the halfway mark is 32.

With the loss of 6 MLAs the Congress now has 34 MLAs and the BJP with independents has 28. The fortunes of the Congress will now rest on its ability to keep the rest of its flock together. (ANI)

