Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 15 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Congress for rejecting the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday that Congress has once again displayed its usual behaviour of opposing things that the nation can take pride in.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was on a visit to the Ram Temple in Raipur, where he offered prayers to Lord Ram and also participated in a cleanliness drive at the temple.

On being asked about Congress rejecting the invitation to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Shekhawat said, "In the last 10 years, whenever there has been an opportunity for the common man to feel proud of the nation, the Congress has behaved in a similar manner. Whether it be the construction of the new parliament, Indian scientists developing the COVID-19 vaccine on their own within the country, Pranab Mujharjee being awarded Bharat Ratna, or surgical and air strikes by the Indian army, whenever the entire nation feels proud in such instances, Congress displays its usual behaviour of opposing, and they have once again displayed their behaviour."

The Union Minister also expressed his happiness at being able to visit and serve the Raipur Ram Temple.

"I am really lucky that today I got the opportunity to visit and serve this Ram Temple in Raipur. I wish that this resolution to serve is incorporated into every individual's life, as on January 22, the wait of 500 years will come to an end and Lord Ram will come to Ayodhya. We need to take the resolution to serve and incorporate the values of Lord Ram into our lives," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, calling it a 'BJP/RSS event".

Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has obviously been brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgement and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS and BJP event," the Congress said in a statement.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

