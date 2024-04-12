Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who held a poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Friday slammed the Congress for indulging in politics of division.

While addressing a public gathering, Nadda said,"...But overall, one thing came to light which you should also keep in mind. Earlier, politics was done by dividing people. The Congress Party divided brother against brother for a long time, whether someone is from this bank of the river or the opposite bank of the river, whether you are forward or backward, whether you are from our caste or from any other caste, and did vote bank politics. Following that, they took everyone's vote and then formed the government of one caste, section or community. It was not an inclusive government."

Nadda said that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the definition of politics has changed and people are not misguided or divided on the basis of caste or class.

"But PM Modi changed the definition of Indian politics in the last 10 years. Now that the definition has changed, politics will not work through a vote bank, by misleading people. Now there will be no politics by talking on the basis of castes and classes," the BJP president said.

Nadda said that the BJP believes that the party will have to show its past performance during the time it was in power and based on that, people will decide its future.

"Now if there is politics, it will be the politics of development and the politics of report card. You have to state what work you have done and based on your work, people will determine your future," Nadda said.

The BJP has fielded Rajesh Mishra from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh against Congress party candidate Kamaleshwar Patel.

Lok Sabha elections for the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The BJP has won 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won one. (ANI)

