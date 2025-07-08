Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Monday paid homage to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his fourth death anniversary, with senior party leaders recalling his enduring legacy and contributions to the development of the hill state. The event, held at the Congress headquarters in Shimla, was attended by party leaders, workers, and family members of the late leader.

HPCC president Pratibha Singh, who is also the widow of Virbhadra Singh, said the entire state continues to remember and draw inspiration from his work.

"Today, the entire Himachal Pradesh is remembering Virbhadra Singh for his contribution. In the times to come, we must walk in his footsteps to take Himachal further on the path of development," Pratibha Singh told reporters in Shimla.

Four years have passed since Virbhadra Singh left us. Today, Congress workers have offered flowers and paid their tributes. Everyone knows what his contributions to Himachal Pradesh were and how deeply he was connected with every citizen. He may no longer be with us physically, but he lives on in every heart. As long as we live, we will keep remembering him," she added while speaking to ANI.

She also said that there would be a delay in the statue unveiling as tribute plans were impacted by rainfall.

Pratibha Singh also referred to a plan to unveil a statue of Virbhadra Singh, which was scheduled for June 23, his birth anniversary and was postponed to July 25 as senior Congress leaders Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi wanted to attend but were not available for the day. Now, the ceremony has been postponed again due to the monsoon disaster.

"We had planned to unveil his statue on June 23, which was his birth anniversary. Sonia Gandhi had sent a message, and I had personally invited her. She said she would certainly come. Priyanka Gandhi was also expected to attend, but she was travelling abroad and thus could not make it, so we had planned it for July 15. Now, I think due to the rain, flood and disaster, we will have to postpone it for the next day," Singh explained.

"Given the current calamity in Himachal and the heavy rains, we are now considering postponing the programme scheduled for July 15. A new date will be finalised based on the situation," she said.

Speaking about the ongoing rain disaster, Singh said the Seraj area had suffered massive damage, along with Dharmapur, Nachan, and Karsog.

"A large number of lives have been lost. Houses and cowsheds have been swept away. In Nachan, nine members of a single family have died. Karsog has also seen devastating damage. I visited the affected areas while my son and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh were touring Seraj," she said.

"In Karsog, all the streams and drains have flooded homes, People's land and livestock have been lost. A few bodies are yet to be recovered. The police and army are working with dog squads to locate missing persons. If the bodies are found, we will be able to return them to their families for proper last rites," she added.

She noted that the IPH (Irrigation and Public Health) department had suffered the most damage.

"The water supply network connecting villages has been completely disrupted. People are struggling to get drinking water. Tankers have been deployed and are supplying water to affected areas. I visited the IPH office and urged officials to ensure the quick restoration of the water supply," Singh said.

She appealed for united relief efforts and also questioned the MP's silence. Urging political unity, Singh emphasised that the tragedy transcended party lines.

"This is not a time to play politics between Congress and the BJP. Both parties' workers are engaged in relief work. We all must raise our voices before the Centre. Relief should be released immediately to the affected," she said.

"I've been told that in many areas, people are facing food shortages. The ration is being air-dropped by helicopters. This is extremely tragic," Singh said.

She also took a veiled swipe at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who recently won from Mandi in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I don't know what language she (Kangana Ranaut) is using. The people of Mandi are already regretting having elected her. The MP must raise Himachal's voice in Delhi, take it to Modi Ji's government," she said.

"If she participates in the Parliament session, she should raise the issue of the extensive damage in Himachal. Only then will Himachal get the attention it deserves," Singh said.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, AICC spokesperson and Congress MLA, said leaders like Virbhadra Singh are born only once in a generation.

"On this fourth death anniversary, Congress workers have gathered at the party office to pay homage to him. He served as CM six times, was a Member of Parliament, and played a crucial role in building modern Himachal along with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar. He will always be remembered as the architect of modern Himachal," Rathore said.

"He worked above caste and regional lines and championed inclusive development. I had the chance to work with him as NSUI president and as HPCC chief during his final years. His blessings always guided me. The people of Himachal will always remember him for his good work," he added.

On the issue of Apple farmers and import duty concerns, he said it may bring down the duty.

Speaking about the apple growers' crisis, Rathore said the BJP's promise of raising the Minimum Import Price (MIP) was misleading as, despite being increased, it was not put into practice.

"The BJP leaders are talking about raising the MIP, but it seems like a hollow promise. We fear that import duties might be reduced instead. Any agreement like this must be bilateral, not one-sided. We have strongly presented our case. I thank all leaders working sincerely, including Anurag Thakur, who wrote to the Union Minister," he said.

"This is not about Congress or the BJP. All MPs should stand united to protect Rs 5,000crore Himachal's apple economy, which is facing a crisis," he said.

Rathore also expressed hope that the Centre will support Himachal in the third consecutive natural calamity.

Rathore also appealed for urgent central assistance as Himachal faces another severe calamity.

"This is the third time in recent years that Himachal has faced the fury of nature. We still haven't received complete aid for the last disaster. Our state has limited resources. Without central support, we cannot recover," he said.

"The worst-hit areas include former CM Jairam Thakur's constituency. I'm sure he, too, is concerned. The Centre must come forward to help Himachal," Rathore added. (ANI)

