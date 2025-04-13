New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi extended her greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi on Sunday, praying for the prosperity and happiness of the country's farmers.

"Heartiest greetings on Baisakhi, the folk festival to welcome the new year and new crop. I pray to God for prosperity and happiness for all my farmer brothers and sisters and every citizen of the country," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1911276545710113106

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes on the festival, writing on X, "Many, many happy wishes to all of you on Baisakhi. I hope this festival fills your life with lots of happiness."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders also extended their greetings on the harvest festival.

PM Modi wished everyone joy, hope, and prosperity.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal."

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations.

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated on April 13. Also called Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

On Saturday, while highlighting the significance of the harvest festival, President Droupadi Murmu said that these festivals represent the country's social traditions.

"These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy," she said. (ANI)

