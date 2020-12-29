Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Despite being in Mahavikas Aghadi, Congress will contest 227 seats in the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap (Bhai Jagtap), the newly elected president of the Mumbai Congress said on Monday.

"In the future, if the national leadership takes a different decision, we will have to listen to it...but still we are ready to contest all the 227 seats," Jagtap said.

On December 19, Congress party appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Jagtap as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad.

The party has appointed former MLC Charan Singh Sapra as working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president of MRCC," the statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing MRCC president Eknath Gaikwad," the statement added. (ANI)

