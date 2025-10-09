Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Congress party has intensified its attack on the NDA government and has released a booklet titled "Bees Saal Vinaash Kaal" (20 years of bad governance) during a press conference held in Patna on Thursday in the presence of top party leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh and former chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Singh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, respectively.

Congress General Secretary emphasised that the booklet is not just a "charge-sheet" but a factual account of the state's situation under the "double-engine government ".

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "This is not just a charge sheet; it contains facts from the last 20 years. Its purpose is that - The public should know what the situation of Bihar has become under the double-engine government? Bihar stands at a decisive juncture today, and two paths are visible. First- The path of social harmony, social empowerment, social justice, and economic development, which is the path of the grand alliance. Second- The path of the double-engine government without fuel, Bihar's future cannot be built on migration; Bihar's future will be built through industrialisation, agricultural development, better health, and improved education facilities."

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel stated that the NDA government should address the question of the twenty years of misgovernance.

Baghel said, "20 years of misgovernance and it has 20 questions, the NDA government should answer them..."

Congress's senior observer for Bihar, Ashok Gehlot, who also attended the conference, highlighted the lack of governance and said, "The situation here is really very delicate. There is no governance here, there is misgovernance...Tejashwi Yadav and our leader are talking to each other and all decisions will be made in a day or two..."

Meanwhile, emphasing the value of his words and promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I may be young, but my word is firm" (umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai).

Following his announcement of creating a law to ensure government jobs for every household in Bihar, the state leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, stated that he doesn't need to provide any proof to implement his announcement.

He asserted that the Mahagathbandhan government aims to achieve economic justice alongside social justice, noting that within 20 months, no family in Bihar will be without a government job.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We want to do economic justice, besides social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that whichever family in Bihar does not have a government job will be given a government job within 20 days of the formation of our government. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav's announcement follows his statement that, within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it will enact a law ensuring a government job for every household in Bihar.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly announced that within 20 months, no family in Bihar will be left without a government job.

The RJD leader said that he has the vision and willpower to implement the announcement. He highlighted that his party has done extensive research and a survey to implement the plan. ANI)

