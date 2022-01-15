Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates on 86 assembly seats of Punjab for the upcoming polls.

As per an official statement, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be contesting from his current constituency Amritsar East.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Passenger Drives Bus For 10 Kilometers After Driver Has Medical Emergency, Watch Video.

The party has fielded Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian while singer Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the party recently, has been fielded to contest from Mansa, as per the statement.

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who joined Congress a few days ago, will contest the election from Moga.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Son Arrested for Raping His 58-Year-Old Mother in Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)