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Agency News Agency News India News | Congress Seeks Time to File Response on EC Notice Against Kharge: Jairam Ramesh Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for giving only 24 hours to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to respond to the charges levelled against him over "terrorist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for giving only 24 hours to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to respond to the charges levelled against him over "terrorist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter addressed to the ECI, he expressed astonishment over the short span of time allotted to Kharge amid the Assembly elections 2026.

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"We would like to express our surprise at the short amount of time given to the Congress President to reply to the charges levelled against him in the Notice, i.e. 24 hours. You would have been aware that this is certainly not sufficient time given that the Congress President is in the middle of multiple campaigns," he wrote.

Criticising the Election Commission, the senior Congress leader said that the Chief Election Commissioner is seemingly executing the Notice as a formality rather than as an act in discharge of natural justice.

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He further asked the ECI for more time to file a detailed response within a week.

"We seek time to file a detailed response within one week and also for a senior delegation of Congress leaders to present the same," he stated in the letter.

Jairam Ramesh emphasised that Kharge has already given a clarification regarding the statement, where he explained that he never labelled the Prime Minister as a "terrorist", but rather highlighted how he threatens political parties and government institutions such as ED, I-T, and CBI.

"Now coming to the context of the remarks/comments in question, they have already been clarified subsequently by the Congress President himself," he said.

"He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. Therefore, I said, in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist," he quoted Kharge's explanation.

He slammed the ECI, saying that it seems like an attempt to deliberately twist the context of Kharge's statement to initiate an action against him.

"It almost seems that an attempt is being made to deliberately overlook the clear and unequivocal explanation about the context in which the words were uttered, so as to find some way to take action against the Congress president. Unfortunately, it smacks of ulterior motives. The statement of the Congress President is sufficiently clear, and no member of the general public can claim otherwise," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)