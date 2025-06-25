Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan for observing the anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' and alleged that the state itself is caught in an "undeclared emergency".

"While they lament the Emergency of 1975, the real emergency is unfolding on Rajasthan's streets. Increasing crime, joblessness, damaged roads, waterlogging and farmer distress - ?this is the emergency. What is the government doing about it?" Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully asked.

Congress chief whip Rafeek Khan questioned the BJP's moral ground on observing the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

"Isn't it true that then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras congratulated Indira Gandhi in 1975 on the Supreme Court verdict upholding her election? The BJP should clarify. The BJP at the Centre and in Rajasthan have imposed their own undeclared emergency," Khan alleged.

Khan alleged that the Rajasthan government is busy "politicising history" while ignoring "real emergencies'.

"Those accusing Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency are the ones who have created chaos in the country by indulging in violent acts and conspiring to topple the former Congress government in Rajasthan," Khan claimed.

The Congress leader also pointed to recent incidents, including the alleged rape of a French tourist in Udaipur, and described them as a sign of "new emergency".

"There is a governance crisis in the state, demanding immediate attention," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)