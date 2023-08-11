New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack against Congress and said that they sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur.

He further alleged that during Congress rule, the northeast was known for ‘Bomb, Bandh and Blast adding that the central government is taking all possible steps to establish peace in the state.

"Who sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur? It was sown by Congress. During Congress rule, Northeast was known for 'Bomb, Bandh and Blast'. Your policy was 'Look East' but PM Modi started 'Act East' policy... Govt of India is taking all possible steps to establish peace in Manipur...", Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Minister further took a dig at the Opposition and said that “only supporters of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang can think of dividing ‘Bharat Mata’.

“Only supporters of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang can think of dividing, killing 'Bharat Mata'. They are not concerned about the women of Manipur. They talk about the murder of the Constitution, Bharat Mata. Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the women of Rajasthan, you differentiate between the women of West Bengal, Bihar, Manipur...”, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.

He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” Modi said.

However, in a scathing attack in Lok Sabha on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged they “murdered India in Manipur” and were “traitors not patriots”.

Referring to BJP which is in power both at the Centre and in Manipur, he said, “You killed Bharat Mata in Manipur”.

The Congress leader referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that the “voice was killed in Manipur”.

"Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai. Uss awaaz ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki. Iska matlab Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki...You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot," Rahul Gandhi said.

"They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur," he added. (ANI)

