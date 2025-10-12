New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the Congress after senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's remarks on Operation Blue Star. Senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, along with party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, hit out at Rahul Gandhi for parading 1984 riot accused Jagdish Tytler alongside him and rewarding such leaders with key positions.

According to an official release from the party, Manish Sisodia stated that the Congress's history is rooted in anti-Punjab policies and heartless politics, a mindset that, he asserted, "still runs deep in the Congress's DNA."

Senior AAP leader Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia took to X and stated: "Operation Blue Star was a mistake, Indira had to pay the price"- P Chidambaram's big statement. The Congress has repeatedly hurt the sentiments of Punjab and has never learned from its mistakes. If it had truly learned a lesson, then even today, Jagdish Tytler, the culprit of the 1984 riots, would not be standing alongside Rahul Gandhi. Tytler's presence in every program of Rahul Gandhi proves that the wounds of Punjab hold no significance for the Congress. Leaders like Kamal Nath, against whom serious allegations were made in the 1984 riots, were also rewarded by the Congress with positions such as Chief Minister and other major posts."

"The history of the Congress has been a symbol of anti-Punjab policies and insensitive politics. Even today, that same mindset remains alive in the party's DNA," pointed out Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, AAP's Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the Congress has time and again hurt the sentiments of Sikhs and has never learned from its mistakes.

"We are still seeing how Rahul Gandhi roams everywhere hand in hand with Jagdish Tytler," she said. "Had the Congress truly learned anything, leaders like Kamal Nath, Jagdish Tytler, and Sajjan Kumar would not have been given big posts. The Congress would not have made such people Chief Ministers, Ministers, and MPs. Nor would it have obstructed police investigations into the 1984 massacres."

Kakkar further said that both the Nanavati Commission and court reports have clearly established how the Sikh genocide was carried out in a planned and organised manner. "These reports revealed the direct involvement of senior Congress leaders in the massacre of Sikhs. Even today, these very leaders continue to accompany Rahul Gandhi," she said.

Kakkar added that the Congress cannot hide its sins in the Sikh genocide merely through empty statements. "The blood of innocent Sikhs cannot be washed away with words. The truth of Congress's complicity stands exposed before the nation," she said. (ANI)

