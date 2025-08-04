New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress MP Mallu Ravi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeking discussion on the 42 per cent OBC reservation in local bodies in Telangana.

Ravi said that the Telangana government passed the reservation after a "scientific" caste census, but the Bill is pending for the President's assent.

Mallu Ravi told ANI, "Today, I have given an adjournment motion to Lok Sabha Secretary-General requesting time to raise a very important issue of Telangana State. Telangana State has passed 42 per cent reservation (for OBC) after a scientific caste census. It was sent to the Governor, who sent it to the President."

He added that the Congress government in the state has removed the 50 per cent reservation ceiling and is looking forward to holding local body elections with 42 per cent OBC reservation.

"Likewise, we have also cancelled the GO (Government Order) issued by the previous BRS government, keeping the cap of 50 per cent reservation. We want to take out the cap of 50 per cent reservation so that 42 per cent reservation can be given to OBCs. These two Ordinance and Bill are pending with the President. So, if these two things are not cleared, we cannot conduct local body elections by giving 42 per cent reservation to OBCs," he said.

He added that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with the MLAs, will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the clearance of the Bills.

"That is why we want to take up this adjournment motion notice today. We will raise the issue today. Our CM, whole cabinet, MLAs and MLCs are coming to Delhi to sit for a dharna at Jantar Mantar, putting some pressure on the Government of India to get the clearance from the President of India for these two Bills," Ravi told ANI.

Earlier, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that Telangana MLAs and MLCs will visit Delhi from August 5 to 7 to meet President Droupadi Murmu regarding the implementation of the 42 per cent OBC reservation in local bodies.

Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Under the leadership of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, we will be in Delhi from August 5 to 7 to visit the President." (ANI)

