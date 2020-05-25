India News | Congress to Hold Online Campaign to Demand Rs 10,000 Each for Families Outside Income Tax Bracket

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Congress party is set to hold an online campaign on May 28 to demand a direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket.

The party has decided that on May 28 between 11 am to 2 pm, a large-scale online campaign will be conducted. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal issued an internal letter directing that it is mandatory for the party members to join this campaign. For this, a target has been set to mobilise 50 lakh activists online on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

The letter issued by Venugopal reads: "It is our duty to be the voice of farmers, labourers, small traders, unorganised sector employees. The party has decided to organise a large online campaign on May 28 between 11 am and 2 pm in the day. Through this, we will raise the issue of people trapped in trouble and appeal to the Central government to consider the demands made by the Congress to help people also. We will demand from the government that Rs 10,000 should be deposited in the account of families outside the income tax immediately."

It is noteworthy that last week, 22 parties of the opposition led by the Congress Party had demanded the Central government to transfer cash of Rs 7,500 per month to every family outside the income tax bracket for the next six months.

Congress has used social media extensively during the lockdown. Party leader Rahul Gandhi's conversations with experts and labourers were shared on social media. Rahul Gandhi has also held three online press conferences.

Apart from all these political activities, the Youth Congress has provided help to the needy through social media networks. In order to help those troubled by the lockdown in the midst of the fight with corona, the Congress leaders are active to provide help through WhatsApp groups. One such WhatsApp group made for Uttar Pradesh is supervised by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources informed. (ANI)

