Mumbai, February 4: Garena Free Fire MAX, being one of the most beloved battle royale game, delivers a powerful experience of survival battle, It has sharp graphics, responsive controls. This fast-paced survival combat game requires players to pay attention to make strategy and take quick reactions. Players can start playing it as soon as they land on an island and find weapons, gadgets, vehicles and more, To avoid elimination, they need to stay within the safe zone. Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes available for February 4, 2026.

All standard match offered by the game will allow 50 players across Solo, Duo and Squad modes for multiplayer fun. After the shutdown of the original Garena Free Fire in India in 2022, Free Fire MAX became the primary version. It is available on Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The MAX version offers better graphics, sound, animation, gameplay, larger maps and refined controls. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes provide players with free in-game rewards such as gold, diamonds, weapon upgrades and exclusive skins. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 3, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, February 4, 2026

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FF7MUY4ME6SC

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

07MQ4P2KN3JR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

6KWMFJVMQQYG

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

B3G7A22TWDR7X

B6QV3LMK1TP

BR43FMAPYEZZ

C1MR804KN6JP

C7JL4Q5MN8KV

C9RW1J5KZ8UF

D4HJ9V2MS6QX

D8QP6KL1RAMW

EYH2W3XK8UPG

F2MJ6Q1KP7JR

F2MQ1K9PL7JR

F3PL9Q8MK1HT

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

FF9MJ31CXKRG

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for February 3, 2026

Step 1: Access your computer and open the Garena Free Fire MAX redemption website at https://ff.garena.com

Step 2: Use your Google, Apple ID, Facebook, X, VK ID or Huawei ID accounts to log in. Step 3: Begin the steps of code Garena FF MAX redemption.

Step 4: Carefully copy and paste the codes in the provided field.

Step 5: Click the OK button to move forward. Step 6: Provide details for verification.

Step 7: Soon, you will get a confirmation message on your device.

After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds are added immediately, while items like weapon skins, outfits, and other collectibles can be found in the Vault section. BGMI Lite Release Date, Requirements, Features and How To Download on Android and iOS; Check Here. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes usually remain valid for 12 to 18 hours and have a maximum of about 500 redemptions per code. Players are encouraged to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out due to expiration or the redemption limit.

