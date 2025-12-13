New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the Congress party will hold a "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Monday, calling it a step towards a decisive political battle.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Baghel said the Congress has organised the programme to mobilise public support and raise its issues before the people. He expressed confidence that many people would participate in the rally.

Also Read | Bastar Will Become Most Developed Tribal Division in Country in Next 5 Years, Says Amit Shah.

"Our party has organised the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan. The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said.

Earlier, Tensions flared in Lucknow on November 27 as Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the SIR issue, intensifying their ongoing 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo' campaign.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Urges Governor CV Ananda Bose To Conduct Independent Judicial Enquiry After Football Icon's Event at Salt Lake Stadium Turns 'Messy'.

The demonstration, which began peacefully, quickly escalated when protesters attempted to cross police barricades and block major roads in the city centre.

Large groups of Youth Congress members gathered near the party office before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Raising slogans such as "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo," the protestors demanded accountability from the government and called for immediate action on the SIR concerns.

Several Youth Congress workers were detained after they refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. They were taken to nearby police stations in buses arranged by the authorities. Police officials stated that the detentions were made to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of commuters.

Youth Congress leaders condemned the police action, alleging that their peaceful democratic protest was met with undue force. They vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

Earlier in the day, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, criticised the Election Commission of India, calling it "Dhritrashtra" over its decision to revise the electoral rolls in Bihar, and accused it of "not respecting" the constitution or following the Supreme Court's advice.

Pappu Yadav's remark comes after the Supreme Court allowed the EC to continue the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while advising them to consider allowing Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as admissible documents for voter identity.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia supported the SC's move and said that the names of foreign nationals, like those from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, must be removed.

He also noted that such individuals should be returned to their countries and added that this exercise should be conducted in other states as well. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)