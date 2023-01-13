New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Congress will hold a follow-up programme to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26 in which the party leaders will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi's letter, said party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday.

From January 26, we will start the Hath Se Hath Jodo program, in which we will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi's letter and go to every panchayat, every block of the village. A charge sheet will also be brought against the Modi government," said the Congress leader.

Also Read | TRAI Seeks Public View on Sharing of Core Telecom Network, Inter-Band Spectrum Sharing to Reduce Capital and Operational Cost of Service Providers.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's letter will also be written in regional languages.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Foreign Hindu-Christian Couple To Register Marriage in National Capital.

The yatra is currently in the Punjab leg.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)