Nashik, Apr 13 (PTI) The Congress in Nashik on Sunday unveiled the replica of the pen of Babasaheb Ambedkar with which he wrote the Constitution, on the eve of his 134th birth anniversary.

Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav and Nashik Congress president Akash Chhajed unveiled the 8-foot replica at the Congress Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The replica has been registered in the India Book of Records and Golden Book of Records, claimed Vasant Thakur, who heads the Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti.

"This replica will give an excellent message of the Constitution of India and democracy in the society," Bachhav said.

The replica was created by Thakur and his colleagues.

