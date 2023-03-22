Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday accused the previous BJP government of discriminating with the people of the state with lopsided budgetary allocations, saying the Congress government will correct that wrong.

The Congress government will ensure inclusive and equitable development of the state and not discriminate with any area like BJP government did, Vikramaditya Singh said while participating in the budget debate.

Also Read | #KarishmaSawant Explains How Her Character Changes Post ‘Yeh Rishta…’ Leap Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The development during the previous BJP government was not uniform and some divisions got Rs 100-150 crores for development while some received around Rs 750 crores, he said.

Congratulating the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for presenting a "historic" budget with plans for revenue generation at its heart, he said that the tender process has been expedited for awarding works and the government targets generation of 1 lakh jobs in all, with 30,000 in the public and 70,000 in the private sector.

Also Read | Mumbai: Coolie Returns Rs 1.4 Lakh Phone Belonging to Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Make-Up Artist Found at Dadar Station; Gets Rewarded for His Honesty.

He said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced 69 national highways on the eve of 2017 assembly polls, but the detailed project reports of only nine projects have been prepared so far.

Participating in the debate, Satpal Singh Satti (BJP) challenged the Congress government to show one woman whose account has been credited with Rs 1,500 as promised by the Congress before April 6.

He said that Congress made its way to power through lies.

The Congress government is crying over the financial crunch, yet it has appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and advisors with cabinet rank, he said.

Satti also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, saying Agnihotri fought as leader of opposition for the past five years but was overlooked for Sukhu, who was made the Chief Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)