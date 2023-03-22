Mumbai, March 22: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Mumbai, a coolie working at Dadar station returned a high-end phone which he found in the seating area of the railway's platform. The 62-year-old coolie identified as Dashrath Daund has earned praise for his honesty. Police officials said that Daund has worked as a coolies at Dadar station for nearly three decades.

According to a report in the Times of India, Dashrath Daund found the mobile phone in the seating area of the Dadar railway station. Instead of keeping it with him, Daund displayed sheer honesty and immediately approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) chowky to return the phone. Mumbai Auto Driver's Honesty Gets Paid off: Returns Bag With Rs 80,000 And Earns Education For His Children.

Daund's honesty not only earned him praise from the police but he was also rewarded by the phone's owner. GRP officials found that the high-end mobile phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh belonged to Deepak Sawant. Sawant is actor Amitabh Bachchan's make-up artist. After the phone's owner was traced, the Sawant family rewarded Daund with a cash amount of Rs 1,000 for his honesty.

The incident took place on Monday when Daund spotted the mobile phone on platform number 4 of Dadar railway station. "I was walking on the platform when I noticed a phone lying in a seating area. I picked it up and asked the passengers seated nearby whether it belonged to them. They all said it did not," Daund added. Honest Mumbai Auto Driver Returns Bag Containing Valuables Worth Rs 5 Lakh to UK based Indian Couple.

He deposited the phone with the GRP officials and returned back to his work. Later, cops called him and told him that the phone's owner was tracked. The GRP department and the Sawant family were all praise for the elderly coolies who displayed honesty.

