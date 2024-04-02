Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress MLA Mohana Dasarathi Gomango has said that the people of Odisha will make the Congress party victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

He also thanked the Congress party for giving him the ticket for the second time from Gajapati

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Gomango said, "All India Congress Party and Odisha Pradesh Congress Party have entrusted me and hence they have repeated me this time. I thank Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar and Sarat Pattnaik."

The Congress leader further alleged that no development work has been carried out in the rural areas by the Centre or the state government.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

"Both central and state governments had done nothing in the rural areas. People won't vote for BJP or BJD and Congress will win with a good margin. There are issues of road and electricity and this time there will be change," he added.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Odisha, BJD won a huge victory with 112 seats in the 146-member assembly. BJP came second with 23 seats followed by Congress with nine seats.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party released the first list of 49 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha.

The party has fielded Bijay Patnaik from the Paralakhemundi Assembly seat, while Samarendra Mishra will contest from Bolangir seat in the state

Meanwhile, Tankadhar Sahu has been fielded from Padampur, Anil Meher from Patnagarh, Nipon Kumar Dash from Bargarh and Naba Kumar Mishra from Boudh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)