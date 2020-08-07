New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Leader of Congress party in Loksabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday questioned whether the resignation of the first Lieutenant-Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu was voluntary.

"The question is, why the 1st LG of UT JAMMU AND KASHMIR has tendered his resignation? Voluntary or instructed? Whether he has been failed to hoodwink the people that everything is going hunky-dory?" tweeted Chowdhury.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "I think he has committed a great wrong by venting his own views much to the embarrassment of the govt, and got axed. You may term it as #MurmuSyndrome."

A day after he stepped down as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) of India.

A Finance Ministry notification on Thursday said that Murmu has been appointed CAG by the President from the date he assumes charge of his office. He will take oath on Saturday.

Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi who is scheduled to complete his term this week.

A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said earlier on Thursday that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Murmu as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a union territory last year. (ANI)

